REZZ Announces She's Working on a New Album

Just days after releasing an explosive edit of a Porter Robinson tune, REZZ has dropped another bomb in the form of an announcement that she's working on a new album.

Space Mom took to Twitter to share a selfie along with the news, writing "Just want you to know I’m working on an album !" She has been quite busy in the studio lately, releasing a spellbinding remix of Melanie Martinez's "Tag, You're It" in late July before dropping the serendipitous Porter edit. Both reworks are signature REZZ, with hypnotic sound design that eventually culminates in her rip-roaring blend of electro and midtempo flavors.

Earlier this summer, REZZ took home her second JUNO Award for "Electronic Album of the Year" for her remarkable Beyond the Senses EP. If that record is any indication, the current album REZZ is working on has the potential to be a seminal tour de force for the bass music wunderkind.

At the time of writing, REZZ hasn't divulged any further details about the album in question, including a title or release date. You can check out her tweet below.

