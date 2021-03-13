REZZ Announces New Album is Finished

REZZ Announces New Album is Finished

REZZ

Space Mom is looking to the future through rose-colored glasses.

Fans of REZZ may hear a brand new album from Space Mom sooner rather than later.

As the excitement around her hotly anticipated third album continues to build, REZZ took to Twitter yesterday, March 12th, to update fans that the record is finally complete. She also hyped up the stage production for a yet-to-be-announced tour, which fans will be glad to hear she called "sorcery."

"I have so much new music that it’s actually overwhelming building a future tour set... Btw this new tour production will be actual SORCERY," she tweeted. "And my album is done."

It's fair to wonder if REZZ's unreleased song with deadmau5 will be included on the album, which doesn't have a title at the time of this article's publication. She recently shared a preview of the collaboration, as well as teasers of new music with the likes of Drezo and Peekaboo, among others. REZZ also dropped a massive collab alongside PVRIS called "Sacrificial" in early February.

Check out REZZ's announcement below.

