Rezz Lines Up Collaboration With Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes and Polyphia's Tim Henson

It looks like Rezz has a high-profile rock collaboration in the works.

Going live to support the release of her new audiovisual mix, Nightmare On Rezz Street 2, she opened up about the new release and answered some questions from fans. When speaking about the future, the Canadian electronic music sensation dreamed up a collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes and Polyphia's Tim Henson.

Check out the clip below.

Taking to Instagram to recruit the duo, she shared the clip from her stream and tagged the pair of rock stars. Sykes, the decorated Bring Me the Horizon frontman, was the first to respond and said he's "down if Tim [Henson] is."

The Polyphia guitarist would then reply confirming that he's on board. As you might expect, there are no further details at the moment so fans will need to remain patient. But they're certainly safe to hold out hope that this dream collabo will soon come to fruition.

