REZZ Is Developing Her Own Curated "Festival-Type" Event for 2023

Tessa Paisan

REZZ seems to be operating with a renewed sense of creative vision—and she has big plans.

REZZ just doesn't have an "off" button.

Fresh off electrifying performances at Nocturnal Wonderland and Lost Lands, among other major festivals, the prolific DJ and producer is now setting her sights on throwing her own show. REZZ, who has long been beloved for her spellbinding live performances, recently took to social media to announce the development of her own curated "festival-type" event.

"I’m feeling RIDICULOUSLY excited currently while I am envisioning and making notes on a VERY specific festival-type curated event I will be throwing some time in 2023," REZZ tweeted.

REZZ seems to be operating with a renewed sense of creative vision—and she has big plans. Back in June, she announced the launch of her own record label, which is currently still in development.

Posting from her personal account, REZZ followed up her initial tweet with a response that can be described only as unbridled enthusiasm: "I’m telling u rn I’m screaming about the branding I can’t even contain it."

Incorporating elements of the supernatural, REZZ's brand is one-of-a-kind. Driven in part by her trademark goggles, it's rooted in magical realism and amplified by her signature, haunting midtempo sound. She's yet to reveal specific details about the event's branding, but fans are safe to expect a similar aesthetic to her captivating live shows.

