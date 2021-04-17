REZZ and deadmau5 Share Release Date for "Hypnocurrency" and Reveal Upcoming NFT

REZZ and deadmau5 Share Release Date for "Hypnocurrency" and Reveal Upcoming NFT

Later this week, fans will be able to listen to the full release and purchase a digital collectible from the duo.
Author:
Publish date:

Sem Sauce/REZZ

Later this week, fans will be able to listen to the full release and purchase a digital collectible from the duo.

Last month, REZZ and deadmau5 excited fans with a preview of their upcoming collaboration, "Hypnocurrency." With the two clips sharing what's to come, fans already felt satisfied that the long-awaited team-up from the duo would exceed all expectations. 

Now, both REZZ and deadmau5 revealed that the full track will hit the airwaves next week. On Twitter, they both shared a short teaser video announcing the release date.

Not surprisingly, based on the title of the song, it was also revealed that they would be dropping an NFT alongside the audio release. Set to be released two days before the track, the digital collectible features an animated mau5head fashioned with eyes from REZZ's signature goggles.

"Hypnocurrency" by REZZ and deadmau5 will be available to download and stream on Friday, April 23rd, 2021. You can pre-save their debut collaboration here.

On the visual side of things, their collaborative NFT will be available for purchase on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 3:30PM PT (6:30PM ET) on MakersPlace. You can check out the art and learn more about the sale here.

