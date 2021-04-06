REZZ Confirms New Collaboration With Dove Cameron Is In the Works

Space Mom slyly dropped a comment confirming the track's existence during a recent Dove Cameron livestream, which was picked up by one quick-witted viewer.
REZZ is ramping up, as news of more upcoming high-profile collaborations continues to trickle in. The latest to come to light is a joint track between the "Sacrificial" producer and "LazyBaby" songstress Dove Cameron.

The collaboration was discovered when one eagle-eyed fan took a screenshot of a comment from REZZ, which she made during Cameron's recent livestream. "Can't wait for our song to come out," the comment read. The quick-witted fan wasted no time taking to Twitter with the discovery, which was quickly verified by Cameron as fact.

Upon this revelation, some were quick to mirror our own initial sentiments of surprise, calling the pairing an "unlikely" one. It was enough to draw a response from Cameron, who intriguingly, gave some pushback to suggest that perhaps it makes more sense than fans realize. REZZ chimed in to say Cameron "snapped" so hard on the record, the world will shake. While the back-and-forth doesn't necessarily tell us much, it's certainly a sign of an exciting new collab.

While there's no clear release date for this record, it seems like we're likely to be hearing this and a lot more from REZZ in the near future with her latest album confirmed to be finished.

