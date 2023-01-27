"Rezzmau5": Rezz Reveals First-Ever B2B DJ Set With deadmau5 In 2023

Skip to main content
Sem Sauce/Will Selviz

2023's music festival lineups are starting to roll out en masse, but we already know the year's most anticipated DJ set.

After attending one of deadmau5's recent shows back in November, Rezz casually revealed plans for a performance in 2023 that sent her fans into a frenzy. She took to social media at the time to announce plans to take the stage alongside deadmau5 at an undisclosed festival for a special headlining B2B set.

As you might imagine, Rezz's diehard fanbase lost its collective mind. Now, it's happened all over again after she announced the performance will go down at Toronto's Veld Music Festival.

"I went to this festival when I was 16 and saw deadmau5 close it out, which inspired me to later make music myself," Rezz tweeted. "So this is entirely insane & a massive deal to me!!!"

deadmau5 is a close friend and mentor to Rezz, who has released many records on his venerated mau5trap imprint. Back in 2021, they finally joined forces for the first time for "Hypnocurrency," a midtempo collaboration that brought the best of both of their unique sounds.

Despite their longstanding friendship, however, the pair have never taken the stage together for a B2B, so the Veld performance will be quite special for both of their fanbases. The festival is scheduled for August 4-6, 2023.

The Veld Music Festival pre-sale begins February 1st at 9am local time before the public on-sale the following day at 8am. You can purchase tickets here.

