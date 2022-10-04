Skip to main content
REZZ Commits to Unearthing the Unexplainable With New Record Label, HypnoVizion Records

REZZ is fostering the next wave of unearthly talent with HypnoVizion Records.

REZZ's new era of expansion is in full swing.

The Spiral producer has been one of electronic music's biggest success stories over the last five years and remains one of the most influential figures within the bass music genre, taking the gritty style from the deep depths of the unknown to showcasing it on the world's most prominent festival stages.

Several highly visible, like-minded artists have also seen success in REZZ's wake. Now she aims to continue that journey of building and showcasing a new class of rising talent through the lens of HypnoVizion Records, her new record label. 

hypnovision

REZZ has launched a new record label, HypnoVizion Records.

While the the direction of the new venture remains a bit of a mystery, we know things in REZZ's world are sure to stay weird. 

"After years of consideration, finally i'm launching my own label called HypnoVizion. As my touring schedule has become more specific, I have more time to focus on other projects I am passionate about," REZZ said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "A music label being one of them! I can’t wait to hear all the cool new songs by artists and play them in my sets and even collaborate with them."

The launch of the label arrives mere days after REZZ teased she's assembling her own "festival-style" event, which is planned for a big debut in 2023.

The first HypnoVizion release is confirmed for later in the month of October. Stay tuned on all things HypnoVision by signing up for the imprint's mailing list via its website.

