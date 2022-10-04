REZZ and MARAUDA Are Collaborating On New Music

Fans of REZZ can now look forward to what may be one of the heaviest tracks of her career.

She took to social media today to reveal a collaboration in the works with none other than MARAUDA, who is beloved for his ruthless dubstep, riddim and tearout music. The "Ruckus" producer is one of the brightest minds in the electronic music landscape and brings a unique skillset to the table, which could lead to one of the year's biggest bass tracks.

Check out REZZ's reveal below.

Back in August, REZZ tweeted and told fans she's waiting to release a plethora of new songs, which fans are safe to expect to be as dark and wobbly as ever. "I’m putting out so much music soon holy shit - all strange ass instruments I’m just so excited about my career at this moment," she wrote. "LOTS OF FUN THINGS HAPPENING."

REZZ is also on the verge of launching a record label, the plans of which she revealed earlier this summer. She announced at that time that the label will throw its own curated events before doubling down a few days ago, when she teased a "festival-type" event in development for 2023.

Meanwhile, MARAUDA is fresh off a momentous performance at Excision's Lost Lands festival. His latest single "HEAVE" (with Scarlxrd) has been inciting mosh pits all over the nation, receiving support from SVDDEN DEATH, Eptic, SLANDER and many more.

Neither REZZ nor MARAUDA have formally announced their upcoming collaboration at the time of writing.

