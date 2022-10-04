Skip to main content
REZZ and MARAUDA Are Collaborating On New Music

REZZ and MARAUDA Are Collaborating On New Music

A dream collaboration is in the works from REZZ and MARAUDA, two innately gifted sound designers.

MARAUDA/Rukes

A dream collaboration is in the works from REZZ and MARAUDA, two innately gifted sound designers.

Fans of REZZ can now look forward to what may be one of the heaviest tracks of her career.

She took to social media today to reveal a collaboration in the works with none other than MARAUDA, who is beloved for his ruthless dubstep, riddim and tearout music. The "Ruckus" producer is one of the brightest minds in the electronic music landscape and brings a unique skillset to the table, which could lead to one of the year's biggest bass tracks.

Check out REZZ's reveal below.

Back in August, REZZ tweeted and told fans she's waiting to release a plethora of new songs, which fans are safe to expect to be as dark and wobbly as ever. "I’m putting out so much music soon holy shit - all strange ass instruments I’m just so excited about my career at this moment," she wrote. "LOTS OF FUN THINGS HAPPENING."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

rezz marauda
NEWS

REZZ and MARAUDA Are Collaborating On New Music

A dream collaboration is in the works from REZZ and MARAUDA, two innately gifted sound designers.

By EDM.com Staff
Fatboy Slim, Eats Everything
MUSIC RELEASES

Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything Team Up for Slick Collab, "Bristol to Brighton"

"An ode to the cities we reside in and love more than any other."

By Rachel Kupfer
Whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Brings Back Signature Dance-Pop Sound On First Independent Release In 6 Years, "Fall Out Girl"

The new collab with Zai1k comes paired with a trippy Y2K visualizer designed to make you smile.

By Rachel Kupfer

REZZ is also on the verge of launching a record label, the plans of which she revealed earlier this summer. She announced at that time that the label will throw its own curated events before doubling down a few days ago, when she teased a "festival-type" event in development for 2023.

Meanwhile, MARAUDA is fresh off a momentous performance at Excision's Lost Lands festival. His latest single "HEAVE" (with Scarlxrd) has been inciting mosh pits all over the nation, receiving support from SVDDEN DEATH, Eptic, SLANDER and many more.

Neither REZZ nor MARAUDA have formally announced their upcoming collaboration at the time of writing.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X

FOLLOW MARAUDA:

Facebook: facebook.com/maraudamusic
Twitter: twitter.com/maraudamusic
Instagram: instagram.com/maraudamusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3M0Lm8o

Related

Rezz Malaa
NEWS

Rezz Reveals She and Malaa are “Making Fire”

A Rezz and Malaa collaboration appears to be on the way.

REZZ
NEWS

Rezz Reveals what Nightmare On Rezz Street will Be Mid Countdown

We'll give you a hint: It's not an '80s horror movie.

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Teases Collaboration With deadmau5

Word of a collaboration between the two electronic music favorites first spread back in 2018, but they never released one.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Shares Nightmare On Rezz Street Audiovisual Mix at Long Last

Rezz has dropped a mix of unreleased music synced to chilling visuals.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Announces New EP in the Works

Rezz is working on her "next project, an EP."

rezz alice glass
NEWS

REZZ Is Working On a Collaboration With Alice Glass

The news comes as REZZ closes out her "Spiral" tour and Alice Glass celebrates the release of her debut album, "PREY//IV."

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Shares New Single "Dark Age" Ahead of Upcoming Album

Gearing up for the release of Beyond the Senses, Rezz shares a song from the EP.

rezz subtronics
NEWS

REZZ Reveals Collaboration With Subtronics Is On the Way

REZZ also said the new track will be played at both of their upcoming tours.