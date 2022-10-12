Skip to main content
REZZ Announces Release Date of "Nightmare on REZZ Street 2," Confirms 12 Unreleased Tracks

The Halloween-inspired audiovisual mix is the debut release on her new record label, HypnoVizion Records.

Don't fall asleep—Rezzy Krueger is on the hunt.

As we quickly approach Halloween, REZZ is getting ready to drop the long-awaited sequel to 2018's fan-favorite "Nightmare on REZZ Street" project. Haunting the airwaves just one week before the 31st is "Nightmare on REZZ Street 2," a brand new audiovisual mix. 

REZZ took to social media to reveal its release date and tracklist. Fans will be able to enjoy 12 unreleased songs in one continuous mix.

Last week, REZZ launched her own record label, HypnoVizion. She's now announced "Nightmare on REZZ Street" as the debut release on the new imprint, which will be home to original music from herself and her electronic music contemporaries. In addition to the label's reveal, late last month she told fans that she's planning to debut her very own curated event.

"Nightmare on REZZ Street 2" will be released on Tuesday, October 25th.

