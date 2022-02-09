Skip to main content
REZZ Reveals Collaboration With Subtronics Is On the Way

REZZ also said the new track will be played at both of their upcoming tours.

Justin Broadbent/Ching Chen

REZZ has recruited Subtronics for a new collaboration full of "juicy n disgusting bass noises."

On Sunday, REZZ shared that she'd sent over a track to Subtronics for a healthy dose of his signature bass. Usually when artists do this, the exchange takes a while and the track isn't released for some time. Luckily, the prolific producers have been working at lightning speed to get this collab wrapped up.

Just one day after announcing the collaboration, REZZ returned to tell fans the track was completed and ready to release "fairly soon."

If you're looking for a preview of the track, you'll have to be patient as the duo have not yet teased what it'll sound like. However, REZZ confirmed that both she and Subtronics will be playing the new song on their "Spiral" and "Fractal" tours, respectively.

Not long after, REZZ took to her personal Twitter account to shout out Subtronics for his hard work and inspiration. What followed was a heartwarming exchange between two of the biggest acts in bass music that fans have been gushing over.

At the time of writing, neither REZZ nor Subtronics have confirmed the name or release date of their upcoming collaboration.

