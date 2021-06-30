Ahead of her upcoming shows in New York City and Arizona, REZZ told fans to look out for two unreleased dream collaborations with Deathpact and VOYD.

Ahead of her upcoming shows in New York City and Arizona, REZZ has told her fans to look out for two unreleased dream collaborations with Deathpact and VOYD.

REZZ is currently sitting on two collaborative tracks with VOYD, the sinister nom de plume of dubstep superstar SVDDEN DEATH. One of them has been tested out in a number of her DJ sets while the other is a brand new, unfinished project.

Check out REZZ's announcement below.

REZZ revealed unreleased collaborations with Deathpact and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD alias. REZZ (via Instagram)

REZZ and Deathpact first joined forces in 2018 for "Life & Death," which appeared on the former's Juno Award-nominated Certain Kind of Magic album, before reconnecting for 2019's menacing "Kiss of Death."

REZZ teased a potential collab with VOYD back in March 2020, but mum's been the word since. A collaboration has always seemed like a forgone conclusion considering SVDDEN DEATH has said that REZZ "is probably [his] biggest inspiration" for VOYD's live performances. REZZ has also heavily supported his breakthrough single "Behemoth" in her own DJ sets.

Fans can purchase tickets to the NYC show on Friday, July 2nd here and the "AREZZONA" show the following night in Chandler here.

For a deep dive into the intricate, mysterious world of the anonymous Deathpact, read our in-depth feature. And to read more about the inspiration behind SVDDEN DEATH's wildly popular VOYD alias, read our sweeping interview with him here.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ

Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz

Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X

FOLLOW DEATHPACT:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deathpact

Twitter: twitter.com/deathpact

Instagram: instagram.com/deathpact

Spotify: spoti.fi/30C9Q1Z

FOLLOW SVDDEN DEATH:

Facebook: facebook.com/suddendeath

Twitter: twitter.com/svddendeathdub

Instagram: instagram.com/svddendeath

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gYaCMi