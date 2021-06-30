REZZ Reveals New Collabs With Deathpact and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD

REZZ Reveals New Collabs With Deathpact and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD

Ahead of her upcoming shows in New York City and Arizona, REZZ told fans to look out for two unreleased dream collaborations with Deathpact and VOYD.
Author:
Publish date:

Will Selviz

Ahead of her upcoming shows in New York City and Arizona, REZZ told fans to look out for two unreleased dream collaborations with Deathpact and VOYD.

Ahead of her upcoming shows in New York City and Arizona, REZZ has told her fans to look out for two unreleased dream collaborations with Deathpact and VOYD.

REZZ is currently sitting on two collaborative tracks with VOYD, the sinister nom de plume of dubstep superstar SVDDEN DEATH. One of them has been tested out in a number of her DJ sets while the other is a brand new, unfinished project.

Check out REZZ's announcement below.

REZZ revealed unreleased collaborations with Deathpact and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD alias.

REZZ revealed unreleased collaborations with Deathpact and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD alias.

REZZ and Deathpact first joined forces in 2018 for "Life & Death," which appeared on the former's Juno Award-nominated Certain Kind of Magic album, before reconnecting for 2019's menacing "Kiss of Death."

REZZ teased a potential collab with VOYD back in March 2020, but mum's been the word since. A collaboration has always seemed like a forgone conclusion considering SVDDEN DEATH has said that REZZ "is probably [his] biggest inspiration" for VOYD's live performances. REZZ has also heavily supported his breakthrough single "Behemoth" in her own DJ sets.

Fans can purchase tickets to the NYC show on Friday, July 2nd here and the "AREZZONA" show the following night in Chandler here.

For a deep dive into the intricate, mysterious world of the anonymous Deathpact, read our in-depth feature. And to read more about the inspiration behind SVDDEN DEATH's wildly popular VOYD alias, read our sweeping interview with him here.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X

FOLLOW DEATHPACT:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deathpact
Twitter: twitter.com/deathpact
Instagram: instagram.com/deathpact
Spotify: spoti.fi/30C9Q1Z

FOLLOW SVDDEN DEATH:

Facebook: facebook.com/suddendeath
Twitter: twitter.com/svddendeathdub
Instagram: instagram.com/svddendeath
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gYaCMi

Related

Canadian DJ/producer Rezz and artwork for the anonymous Deathpact project in a side-by-side or split-screen image.
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Releases Deathpact Collab "Kiss of Death" from Upcoming EP

Rezz and Deathpact's collab is one of six entries on her upcoming EP, Beyond The Senses.

Rezz and SVDDEN DEATH
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Teases Potential SVDDEN DEATH Collaboration

Rezz shared that her and SVDDEN DEATH are exploring an idea for the latter's VOYD side project.

REZZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Debuts Unreleased Single During South Side Ballroom Performance

Based on Rezz' tweets, fans speculate that the song might be a Deathpact collaboration on her upcoming EP.

Deathpact
MUSIC RELEASES

Deathpact Delivers Sinister New Single, "Formality"

Deathpact follows up last month's EP with a Rezz-reminiscent soundscape.

VOYD
INTERVIEWS

SVDDEN DEATH Spills On His Infernal Alter Ego and First-Ever VOYD Music Video [INTERVIEW]

Ahead of the release of his new single "Confusion Spell" and accompanying video, we learned more about SVDDEN DEATH's dark, fantasy-inspired alias.

SVDDEN DEATH
EVENTS

SVDDEN DEATH Is Taking VOYD Subterranean for a Concert in a Cave

Get ready for bass in a cave, Friday, March 6th.

deathpact
EVENTS

[WATCH] Immerse Yourself in Deathpact's Eye-Popping, Kaleidoscopic Digital Mirage Set

Daft Punk meets dystopia in Deathpact's spellbinding Digital Mirage set.

svdden death slander
MUSIC RELEASES

SVDDEN DEATH and SLANDER Announce Release Date of Dream Collab "Blood On Me"

An absolute flamethrower of a collab.