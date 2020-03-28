Rezz Drops Rezz Rocks III Lineup Featuring Rusko, i_o and More

Rezz has dropped arguably her biggest show announcement on this year’s calendar. Taking to the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this September, Rezz Rocks III is poised to be an epic, two-day event.

Rezz Rocks III brings together the bass music hive mind with a slew of supporting artists. Rusko and i_o are serving as direct support with Lucii, X&G and many more shaping the undercard.

Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) made a promise to expand her Rezz Rocks event to a two-day event earlier this year. Previous annual installments have been single-day headline events. It seems the bold expansion to make Rezz Rocks III bigger than ever is already paying off. Tickets are moving fast with the single day Friday tickets featuring i_o having already sold out.

Rezz Rocks III takes place Thursday September 3rd and Friday, September 4th; tickets are still available.

