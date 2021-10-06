October 6, 2021
REZZ and Seven Lions Confirm Collaboration In the Works
The two electronic music stars connected a few months ago, but now we know a track is officially in the works.
REZZ and Seven Lions are officially working on music together.

After a fan tweeted REZZ earlier this summer and asked if she'd ever considered a collaboration with Seven Lions, an exchange ensued that lit the dance music world abuzz with rumors. "You guys have very different styles, but I think they would mold together beautifully," the fan wrote. REZZ responded, writing, "That would be sweet," before Seven Lions eventually chimed in to say he's on board.

In a quick yet tantalizing tweet shared yesterday,, October 5th, REZZ confirmed the collab: "seven lions & I are making some progress on our song."

REZZ has continued to release tracks that shake up the scene. She recently partnered up with fknsyd on "Let Me In," which arrived shortly after the release of "Chemical Bond" with Deathpact and "Taste of You" with Dove Cameron. All three will be part of her forthcoming spiral album, which is slated for a release this fall after she completes her North American tour.

Seven Lions recently unveiled a diverse remix package for "Shadows," with Xavi, REAPER, and Maor Levi offering to have a go at the tune. The Ophelia Records label boss also debuted a huge collaboration with Lights at Red Rocks this past summer.

With two drastically different sounds coming together, this collaboration is almost certainly going to be something that fans will love. However, there are no additional details about when the track will be released at this time.

