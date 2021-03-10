REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

It looks like REZZ and deadmau5 are on the verge of releasing one of 2021's biggest electronic songs.

Just two days after announcing that she and deadmau5 were collaborating on a brand new demo, Space Mom took to Twitter to share a preview of the joint effort. Her fans will be delighted to hear that the track is right in her wheelhouse, a hypnotic yet menacing midtempo tune with all the grit and wobbly bass of a signature REZZ release. The clips REZZ shared today offer a glimpse into the song's melody, build, and drop, all of which rumble with tinctures of deadmau5's haunting sound design.

At the time of this article's publication, neither deadmau5 nor REZZ have divulged any further details about the collaboration, including an official title or release date. Check out the preview below, courtesy of a couple serendipitous tweets by the latter.

