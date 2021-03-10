REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

Space Mom posted a preview of the massive midtempo track on Twitter.
Author:
Publish date:

Sem Sauce/REZZ

It looks like REZZ and deadmau5 are on the verge of releasing one of 2021's biggest electronic songs.

Just two days after announcing that she and deadmau5 were collaborating on a brand new demo, Space Mom took to Twitter to share a preview of the joint effort. Her fans will be delighted to hear that the track is right in her wheelhouse, a hypnotic yet menacing midtempo tune with all the grit and wobbly bass of a signature REZZ release. The clips REZZ shared today offer a glimpse into the song's melody, build, and drop, all of which rumble with tinctures of deadmau5's haunting sound design.

At the time of this article's publication, neither deadmau5 nor REZZ have divulged any further details about the collaboration, including an official title or release date. Check out the preview below, courtesy of a couple serendipitous tweets by the latter.

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/32DV4IY

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp

Related

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Teases Collaboration With deadmau5

Word of a collaboration between the two electronic music favorites first spread back in 2018, but they never released one.

_images_uploads_gallery_REZZ_2019-1
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] REZZ Teases Hypnotic New Song via Instagram

Space Mom is back with a menacing midtempo tune.

REZZ Drezo
MUSIC RELEASES

Drezo Shares Preview of Haunting Unreleased REZZ Collab

DREZZO, anyone?

Rezz-Will-Selvis
NEWS

REZZ Announces She's Working on a New Album

Space Mom dropped a Twitter bomb yesterday.

117771557_3225501484195482_3292607566022771656_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of REZZ's Spine-Chilling Single "ORBIT" Out Next Week

"ORBIT" is sounding—for lack of a better term—nasty.

Robyn
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Robyn's Upcoming Collaboration With Jónsi, "Salt Licorice"

The Sigur Rós frontman is releasing the single on Wednesday, September 30th.

Rezz-Will-Selvis
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Drops Mammoth Midtempo Remix of Melanie Martinez's "Tag, You're It"

Just over one week after teasing the remix on social media, Space Mom has unveiled its official audio.

Rezz and Grabbitz
MUSIC RELEASES

[WATCH] REZZ and Grabbitz Unveil Spellbinding Official Music Video for "Someone Else"

Space Mom has done it again.