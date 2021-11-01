REZZ Announces Release Date of Third Album, "spiral"
After weeks of teasing, REZZ has finally announced the release date of her hotly anticipated third album, spiral.
The Juno Award-winning electronic music producer has said that spiral will "showcase an evolved version" of her music. The one they affectionally call Space Mom dropped a triptych of singles in the weeks leading up to the album, showcasing its hypnotic sound with "Let Me In" (with fknsyd), "Chemical Bond" (with Deathpact) and "Taste of You" (with Dove Cameron).
spiral is REZZ's first album since 2018's Certain Kind of Magic. Naturally the announcement lit a fuse on EDM Twitter, which was rife with unbridled rapture and caps-locked tweets from REZZ stans. And plenty of the classic "It's happening" gifs from the "Stress Relief" episode of The Office.
Fans can pre-save spiral here ahead of its November 19th release. REZZ will take the album on the road during her eponymous "spiral" tour, which kicks off in February 2022. Check out REZZ's announcement below.
