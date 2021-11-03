REZZ Announces Release Date and Tracklist of Third Album, "spiral"
After weeks of teasing, REZZ has finally announced the release date of her hotly anticipated third album, spiral.
The Juno Award-winning electronic music producer has said that spiral will "showcase an evolved version" of her music. The one they affectionally call Space Mom dropped a triptych of singles in the weeks leading up to the album, showcasing its hypnotic sound with "Let Me In" (with fknsyd), "Chemical Bond" (with Deathpact) and "Taste of You" (with Dove Cameron).
Check out the full tracklist below.
spiral is REZZ's first album since 2018's Certain Kind of Magic. Naturally the announcement lit a fuse on EDM Twitter, which was rife with unbridled rapture and caps-locked tweets from REZZ stans. And plenty of the classic "It's happening" gifs from the "Stress Relief" episode of The Office.
Recommended Articles
Annie Nightingale Launches Scholarship for Underrepresented Female and Non-Binary DJs
Previous winners of the scholarship include DJ Martha, GODLANDS, and LCY.
Trevor Daniel On TikTok Fame, Evolution of His Sound, and EDM Influences
"I think EDM is a massive part of my sound, even if the output doesn’t necessarily sound like it sometimes. Melodically it’s an inspiration for sure."
GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022
The California festival will also feature performances from CloZee, Black Coffee, Four Tet, and more.
Fans can pre-save spiral here ahead of its November 19th release. REZZ will take the album on the road during her eponymous "spiral" tour, which kicks off in February 2022.
FOLLOW REZZ:
Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X