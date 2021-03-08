REZZ Teases Collaboration With deadmau5

Fans of REZZ and deadmau5 can finally breathe a sigh of relief. After years of speculation, it seems the two mau5trap linchpins are finally completing a collaboration.

It's been a longtime coming. Word of a collaboration between the two first spread back in 2018, when REZZ shared a clip containing a preview of audio she dubbed "Rezzmau5." Since then, it's been nothing but hearsay—until now.

While the audio above most likely won't be the one to ultimately see an official release, REZZ took to Twitter on March 7th to update fans on her collaborative efforts with deadmau5, a longtime friend and mentor of sorts. Less than 24 hours after tweeting that she was going to create a new demo for the legendary producer, she went on to follow up with another claiming that he was going to work on it. "Started an idea I like and he said he’s down so I will be going there this week to finish it," REZZ wrote. "Thanks for the creative vibes sent."

REZZ has a ton of new music in the pipeline, which could appear on her next album. After announcing the still-untitled record in August 2020, Space Mom went on to tease unreleased collaborations with the likes of Drezo and Peekaboo, among others. She also released a massive track alongside PVRIS called "Sacrificial."

Check out REZZ's tweets below.

