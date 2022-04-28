Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Threw a "Rave Shower" for Their Baby

Because it's never too early to start raving, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly hosted a rave-themed baby shower.

HipHollywood reports the couple, who are expecting their first child, celebrated by throwing a lavish party where guests were asked to wear neon-colored clothing fit for a rave. Sources say guests were asked not to film at the private event.

The Fenty Beauty mogul—who is currently in her third trimester—and the chart-topping rapper also gave out a colorful, retro-themed t-shirt that harkens back to the DIY rave posters of the 80s and 90s. The shirt features images of the couple as children along with the phrase "I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt" on the back.

Believe it or not, RiRi and Rocky aren't the only major musicians to introduce their babies to the rave scene. In late 2020, Grimes gave her son a "bath rave," where little X Æ A-Xii (yes, that's his real name) sploshed around the tub in a dark room adorned with LED lights.

The party took place amid troubling times for Rocky, who was arrested April 20th on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November incident in which police allege he shot at a person in Hollywood. On April 28th, authorities seized multiple guns from the rapper's L.A. home, per TMZ. He is currently out on bond as investigators plan to run ballistic tests on the weapons.