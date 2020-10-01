RL Grime Announces 9th Halloween Mix is Approaching

Every Halloween since 2012, RL Grime has released an absolutely monster mix. What started out as an innocuous SoundCloud upload has now turned into a bona fide tradition, and one that fans look forward to all yearlong. The series has become a staple of his brand.

Packed to the brim with unreleased IDs, RL Grime's Halloween mixes represent a glimpse into the future of trap and bass music. Considering the notion that he receives countless demos over the course of the year, it's safe to say that he uses the October mix as an all-out showcase of music by his electronic counterparts. He also is known to sprinkle in unreleased music of his own, so fans can certainly look forward to some new potions the mad scientist has cooked up in the lab over the course of the lockdown period.

If anything, with the absence of live shows in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, exciting releases like this should be considered a win during a miserable year. Hopefully RL Grime can conjure some magic with the 9th edition of his Halloween mix.

You can check out his announcement below.

