RL Grime Announces "Big Banger" Dropping Next Week

RL Grime Announces "Big Banger" Dropping Next Week

The song will be RL Grime's first official release since his fall 2020 collaboration with Whethan, "Outta Here."
Author:
Publish date:

Curdin Wullschleger

The song will be RL Grime's first official release since his fall 2020 collaboration with Whethan, "Outta Here."

RL Grime has remained hush-hush since his massive "Halloween IX" mix, but he couldn't stay quiet any longer ahead of the release of a "big banger" next week.

The bass music superstar took to Instagram today to share an announcement of a new single dropping next week, along with a photo dump that ends with a dog in glasses typing on a computer. The post is worth a scroll—check it out below.

RL Grime's last official release came back in August 2020 when he released "Outta Here," a massive cinematic trap collaboration with Whethan. Later in the year, he went on to release the 9th edition of his fan-favorite Halloween mixes, livestreaming a haunting audiovisual performance that was more akin to a short horror film.

At the time of this article's publication, RL Grime hasn't divulged any further details about the next week's drop, including a title or an official release date. We'll provide updates as soon as they arrive, but in the meantime, fans should keep their eyes peeled on the producer's socials below.

FOLLOW RL GRIME:

Facebook: facebook.com/RLGrime
Twitter: twitter.com/RLGRIME
Instagram: instagram.com/rlgrime
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hKdCfc

Related

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces Release Date of 2020 Halloween Mix and Twitch Rebroadcasts of Old Episodes

RL Grime is making Halloween a monthlong affair.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces 9th Halloween Mix is Approaching

It's almost that time of year.

Black-and-white photo of bass music DJ/producer RL Grime during performance.
NEWS

RL Grime Just Revealed The Release Date For His Annual Halloween Mix [BEWARE]

Brace yourselves, the RL Grime Halloween mix is coming!

RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime is Streaming His 2020 Halloween Mix [WATCH LIVE]

Who knows what kind of trap and bass mayhem RL Grime is about to unload.

RL Grime T-Pain
NEWS

T-Pain Teases Potential Collaboration with RL Grime

T-Pain and RL Grime could be in a mansion in Wiscansin right now.

RL-grime-day-of-dead-billboard-1548 2
NEWS

RL Grime Reveals Album Date and Releases New Track

Get excited for RL Grime's new album and single!

RL-grime-day-of-dead-billboard-1548 2
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime Announces Release Date for Annual Halloween Mix

This will be RL Grime's eighth annual Halloween mix.

rl-grime-pantene-commercial-goldrush-rukes-1068x712
NEWS

RL Grime Moves Us With 'NOVA' & Opens Up About Personal Struggles

RL Grime releases his new album and reveals he suffered from depression.