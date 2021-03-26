RL Grime Announces "Big Banger" Dropping Next Week

The song will be RL Grime's first official release since his fall 2020 collaboration with Whethan, "Outta Here."

RL Grime has remained hush-hush since his massive "Halloween IX" mix, but he couldn't stay quiet any longer ahead of the release of a "big banger" next week.

The bass music superstar took to Instagram today to share an announcement of a new single dropping next week, along with a photo dump that ends with a dog in glasses typing on a computer. The post is worth a scroll—check it out below.

RL Grime's last official release came back in August 2020 when he released "Outta Here," a massive cinematic trap collaboration with Whethan. Later in the year, he went on to release the 9th edition of his fan-favorite Halloween mixes, livestreaming a haunting audiovisual performance that was more akin to a short horror film.

At the time of this article's publication, RL Grime hasn't divulged any further details about the next week's drop, including a title or an official release date. We'll provide updates as soon as they arrive, but in the meantime, fans should keep their eyes peeled on the producer's socials below.

