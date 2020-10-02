RL Grime Announces Release Date of 2020 Halloween Mix and Twitch Rebroadcasts of Old Episodes

Who says Halloween can't be a monthlong affair?

Trap music and future bass star RL Grime, whose annual October mixes have become a fan-favorite tradition, has announced Twitch rebroadcasts of all his past Halloween-themed episodes. The series will culminate on Thursday, October 29th, when he will unveil the 9th iteration of the mix show, which is bound to be packed with unreleased IDs.

It will be interesting for fans of RL Grime to see the evolution of the mixes from 2012 until now. Trap and bass music sure has changed a lot since in terms of sound design, popular artists, and overall style. To put the timeframe into perspective, his 2012 Halloween mix featured TNGHT's "R U Ready," Thugli's "What Happened," and Baauer's remix of Nero's "Won't You (Be There)."

You can tune into the rebroadcasts via Sable Valley's Twitch channel and find the full streaming schedule below. More information can be found on the series' microsite here.

