RL Grime and Baauer Announce Collaborative Alias and New Music: Details
Publish date:

RL Grime and Baauer Announce Collaborative Alias and New Music: Details

A new website developed for the project features a scannable QR code with a custom Instagram AI filter.
Author:

c/o Press

A new website developed for the project features a scannable QR code with a custom Instagram AI filter.

Two of the most innovative producers in electronic music have something special up their sleeves.

RL Grime and Baauer today unveiled a project called HÆRNY, which seems to be a nom de plume for new collaborative music. According to an announcement by the former, the duo are set to drop a new single this Friday, July 30th. They took to social media to share a preview of the track—tentatively titled "Fallaway"—and if the clip is any indication, it sounds like fans can expect a drum & bass banger.

A new website developed for the project tells the fictitious backstory of the alias, which revolves around a "killer truck named HÆRNY." The site also features a scannable QR code that diverts users to Instagram, where they can capture content with a custom HÆRNY-branded AI filter.

Screenshot of a custom Instagram AR filter created by RL Grime and Baauer for their HÆRNY project.

Screenshot of a custom Instagram AR filter created by RL Grime and Baauer for their HÆRNY project.

Recommended Articles

B6097F6A-C2E5-4D33-BD89-BCF90E4F8E5F
NEWS

Hannah Wants Performed With a Broken Leg After a Scooter Accident in Ibiza

Not even a broken leg could keep Hannah Wants from taking the stage at her first festival performance since the onset of the pandemic.

baauer rl grime
NEWS

RL Grime and Baauer Announce Collaborative Alias and New Music: Details

A new website developed for the project features a scannable QR code with a custom Instagram AI filter.

VAMPA and ZíA
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 13

Welcome to Synth Sisters, the best place to discover new electronic music from stellar women producers.

The live debut of HÆRNY, the brainchild of RL Grime and Baauer's respective record labels, Sable Valley and LuckyMe, will take place at their DJ set at HARD Summer this Saturday, July 31st.

"A machine sparks to life and turns against its makers! Holed up back stage, RL Grime (Henry Steinway) and Baauer (Harrison Rodrigues) must fend for themselves against a killer truck named HÆRNY," the website reads. "A debut at HARD FEST, July 31st. Be at the Nos Events Centre... or die hærny."

You can listen to a preview of "Fallaway" below.

Related

882598_592868510750764_1361724016_o
EVENTS

RL Grime and Baauer to Perform B2B DJ Set at HARD Summer 2021: See the Full Lineup

DJ Snake and Malaa will also go B2B at the fest's grand return, which will also feature REZZ, JOYRYDE, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, and many more.

RL Grime T-Pain
NEWS

T-Pain Teases Potential Collaboration with RL Grime

T-Pain and RL Grime could be in a mansion in Wiscansin right now.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces 9th Halloween Mix is Approaching

It's almost that time of year.

baauer
EVENTS

Baauer Announces Twitch-Streamed Virtual Music Festival, BOPFEST

The fest promises a brand new musical performance and original comedic sketches from the Grammy-nominated artist.

RL Grime ISOxo
NEWS

RL Grime Shares Preview of Massive Upcoming Collaboration With ISOxo, "Stinger": Listen

A trap music vet is colliding with one of the genre's most promising artists.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces "Big Banger" Dropping Next Week

The song will be RL Grime's first official release since his fall 2020 collaboration with Whethan, "Outta Here."

rezz rl grime
EVENTS

REZZ and RL Grime Announced as Headliners of Austin, Texas Music Festival ILLfest

Mija, Chris Lorenzo, Malaa, What So Not, and many more will also perform at Austin's Travis County Expo Center.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

RL Grime's "Community Outreach" tour kicks off this fall.