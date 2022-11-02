Skip to main content
Watch RL Grime Drop Unreleased Collaboration With Nero at Second Sky Music Festival

Days after the release of his annual Halloween mix, RL Grime previewed the high-profile collab at Porter Robinson's curated Bay Area festival.

Jasmine Safaeian

Just like Mariah Carey on November 1st, each Halloween season RL Grime unthaws to drop some bombs.

Days after the release of the stunning 11th installment of his long-running Halloween mix series, Grime took the stage at Porter Robinson's curated Bay Area festival, Second Sky. During his performance, he treated the crowd to a bevy of his trap classics, high-caliber remixes and selections from his own Sable Valley imprint.

But it was one particular track that really stunned the electronic music community, a new collaborative ID with one of the scene's most iconic acts: Nero. You can hear a snippet in the below clip, wherein breathtaking vocals from Nero's Alana Watson's build into an uplifting, high-energy drop blending the trio's cyberpunk stylings with Grime's haunting aesthetic.

The news follows Nero's recent announcement that they will be performing as a trio live for the first time in five years at Red Rocks this weekend. Around this time last year, Nero confirmed that their third album is in the works. However, mum's been the word ever since.

At the time of writing, neither Grime nor Nero have announced a title or release date for their upcoming collaboration.

