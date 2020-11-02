Rob Swire of Pendulum Featured on BBC Masterclass Series

Rob Swire of Pendulum Featured on BBC Masterclass Series

In the thirty-minute interview, the drum and bass frontman detailed how Pendulum rose to the top of the genre.
Author:
Publish date:

Rukes

The BBC has recruited Pendulum frontman Rob Swire for a new entry in their "BBC Music Introducing" masterclass series.

In the half-hour discussion, Swire details how Pendulum became one of the most iconic acts in drum & bass history. Production-minded listeners will enjoy how he details some of the strategies behind his writing process and longtime fans will appreciate his insight on how his side project Knife Party came to be. All in all, the talk is a great history lesson for those just getting into the group and a fun recount for even the most dedicated drum & bass devotees.

On YouTube, a fan shared a recording of the masterclass and uploaded it for those who may not be able to view it later in the year, as the programs are only available for a limited time after their premieres. 

It's been an exciting autumn for fans of the band. In September, the group released their first songs in a decade before following with a livestreamed performance from a fort in the middle of the English Channel weeks later. In addition to their initial hiatus-breaking pair of songs, they also debuted a new collaboration with Hybrid Minds during the performance.

You can learn more about the BBC series and listen to its previous entries here.

