Robert Pattinson Spent "The Batman" Downtime Making Ambient Electronic Music In the Batsuit

It turns out the world's greatest detective moonlights as an ambient electronic music producer.

In a recent interview with GQ, the star of The Batman, Robert Pattinson, spoke about his career and what led him to become the latest actor to take on the role of the iconic comic book character. While discussing what the filming process was like, he casually revealed one of his hobbies, to the delight of nerdy electronic fans everywhere.

Pattinson revealed that between takes, he would spend his downtime in a tent creating ambient music in the Batsuit.

"I’d be in the tent just making ambient electronic music in the suit, looking over the cowl," Pattinson said.

Pattinson did not share if this music will ever be officially released, but fans are certainly curious about his productions. Later on in the discussion, he talked a bit about his musical background and shared how—as a child—he and his friend would rap over lyrics from N.O.R.E and send them to Tim Westwood in hopes of getting some airtime on his BBC Radio 1 station.

Interestingly enough, this is not the only tie to electronic music that's come from the latest entry in the caped crusader's new saga. Does this mean Pattinson will be battling The Riddler to the sounds of Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works 85–92? Probably not, but last fall, when the premiere trailer for The Batman was revealed, clubbers noticed that London's iconic Printworks venue was featured in the movie.

The Batman starring Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Paul Dano will hit theaters on Friday, March 4th.