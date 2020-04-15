"Let's Make a Dance Floor": Robyn Announces Live Stream DJ Set

Prolific Swedish singer, songwriter, and DJ Robyn announced she will be hosting a live stream DJ set this Friday, April 17. “I want to play some music for you,” she tweeted alongside an announcement video. “Let’s make a dance floor.”

Fans can catch the Grammy-nominated dynamo, who dance music fans may readily recognize as the artist behind the iconic disco single "Dancing on My Own," via her official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook accounts. Robyn remained cryptic in the short announcement, only divulging that the "Konichiwa TV" event will go down at "Club Domo," which we can assume is the comprehensive name she's given to her virtual streaming sphere.

In the midst of a cataclysmic global pandemic, Robyn joins a litany of DJs turning to their screens to connect with fans. Diplo, Dillon Francis, Calvin Harris, and a myriad of other electronic heavyweights have all streamed live sets in recent weeks. Even Portuguese parish priests are getting in on the action.

You can tune into Robyn's "Konichiwa TV" live stream event this Friday at 8PM BST (3PM ET).

