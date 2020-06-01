Robyn Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Iconic Single "Dancing On My Own"

Since its release on May 28th, 2010, Robyn's iconic single "Dancing On My Own" has stood the test of time as one of the singer's most influential songs.

To celebrate the monumental ten-year anniversary of her seminal single, Robyn sat down with BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat to look back on "Dancing On My Own" and reflect on the person she was when she released it. "'Dancing On My Own' sometimes felt like a teenage version of me that I was happy to let go of," she said. "I went through a lot of therapy, worked on myself and healed myself. Now I'm back loving it. I don't feel conflicted and I love performing it and playing it live."

The Grammy-nominated dance music treasure has been quite candid as of late, recently appearing on Annie Mac's "Changes With Annie Mac" podcast to discuss her six years in therapy and how she works to find a sense of "calm."

You can read the interview in full here, and celebrate along with Robyn by re-listening to "Dancing On My Own" below," which is still as glorious as it was a decade ago.

FOLLOW ROBYN:

Facebook: facebook.com/robyn

Twitter: twitter.com/robynkonichiwa

Instagram: instagram.com/robynkonichiwa

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/robyn