Robyn Released a New Playlist Inspired by This Year's Met Gala Theme

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Met Gala to be indefinitely postponed, a digital event will be filling the void left in the fashion community's collective heart. In honor of the event, iconic singer Robyn has released a playlist called “About Time: Fashion and Duration," which is inspired by its theme.

The carefully curated collection crosses genres while finding a perfect mix of downtempo classics and infectiously danceable heaters. Included in her medley of timeless hits is music from Prince, Marvin Gaye, Kraftwerk, Missy Elliott, and many more.

Last month, like many of her fellow dance music artists, Robyn asked fans to "make a dance floor" with a special livestreamed performance from her virtual streaming destination dubbed "Club Domo."

H/T: Vogue

