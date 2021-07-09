Rocket League Celebrates Monstercat's 10th Anniversary With In-Game Music From Marshmello, Noisestorm, More

The fan pack also includes tracks from Slushii and Pegboard Nerds, among others.

Monstercat, one of the most celebrated labels in modern-day electronic music, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a bevy of special releases across different platforms. Earlier in the month they dropped a monster compilation featuring some of the brand's biggest songs and artists of the decade.

As you may know, the label is no stranger to the video game world. They've been the soundtrack provider of the massive vehicular soccer video game Rocket League for quite some time now. In honor of this prolific partnership—and a decade of success—they've now debuted a special Monstercat 10 YR Fan Pack and free items for players to enjoy in-game.

Anyone who logs in during the event will receive a free player banner and anthem. For those unfamiliar with the game, a player banner is a picture that overlays your name in the game to add some visual flair to your handle. A player anthem, on the other hand, is a segment of a song that plays whenever a player scores a goal or makes a big save.

The free items include the song "Disconnected" by Pegboard Nerds and a banner featuring Monstercat's signature cat logo. In addition to the unlockables, the premium fan pack includes nine fan-favorite tracks from the label such as Marshmello's breakthough 2016 single "Alone," Slushii's "All I Need," and Noisestorm's "Crab Rave," a heavily-requested Internet favorite.

Players can download the premium content for 1,000 credits, which amounts to about $10.

Rocket League's Monstercat 10 YR Fan Pack was released on Monday, July 5th and will be available until the 14th. Rocket League is free-to-play on PC, Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the game and Monstercat's 10th-anniversary celebration here.