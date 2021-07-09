Rocket League Celebrates Monstercat's 10th Anniversary With In-Game Music From Marshmello, Noisestorm, More

Rocket League Celebrates Monstercat's 10th Anniversary With In-Game Music From Marshmello, Noisestorm, More

The fan pack also includes tracks from Slushii and Pegboard Nerds, among others.
Author:
Publish date:

Rocket League

The fan pack also includes tracks from Slushii and Pegboard Nerds, among others.

Monstercat, one of the most celebrated labels in modern-day electronic music, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a bevy of special releases across different platforms. Earlier in the month they dropped a monster compilation featuring some of the brand's biggest songs and artists of the decade. 

As you may know, the label is no stranger to the video game world. They've been the soundtrack provider of the massive vehicular soccer video game Rocket League for quite some time now. In honor of this prolific partnership—and a decade of success—they've now debuted a special Monstercat 10 YR Fan Pack and free items for players to enjoy in-game.

Anyone who logs in during the event will receive a free player banner and anthem. For those unfamiliar with the game, a player banner is a picture that overlays your name in the game to add some visual flair to your handle. A player anthem, on the other hand, is a segment of a song that plays whenever a player scores a goal or makes a big save.

The free items include the song "Disconnected" by Pegboard Nerds and a banner featuring Monstercat's signature cat logo. In addition to the unlockables, the premium fan pack includes nine fan-favorite tracks from the label such as Marshmello's breakthough 2016 single "Alone," Slushii's "All I Need," and Noisestorm's "Crab Rave," a heavily-requested Internet favorite.

Players can download the premium content for 1,000 credits, which amounts to about $10.

Rocket League's Monstercat 10 YR Fan Pack was released on Monday, July 5th and will be available until the 14th. Rocket League is free-to-play on PC, Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the game and Monstercat's 10th-anniversary celebration here.

Related

Rocket League
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Teases Rocket League Collaboration and Monstercat Debut

In a reply to the teaser video, Monstercat revealed that Kaskade has a new single titled "Flip Reset" coming soon.

Rocket League
Lifestyle

Rocket League Season 2 is a Tribute to Electronic Dance Music

The second Rocket Pass features new music, EQ paint jobs, bass wave trails, laser light show goal explosion effects, and much more.

A color headshot of Kaskade (real name Ryan Raddon) over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade's New EP Will Include His In-Game Music from Rocket League

Fans can now pre-save Kaskade's highly anticipated "Reset" EP, which will arrive in early March via Monstercat.

[Press pic] Kaskade (c) Mark Owens
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Speeds Ahead With Second Monstercat & Rocket League Single, "Solid Ground"

New music from Kaskade and a new season of Rocket League drop this week.

Kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Continues Monstercat and Rocket League Hot Streak With New Single "Closer"

The new tune serves as the third single off Kaskade's forthcoming debut Monstercat EP.

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
EVENTS

Kaskade is Getting His Own Fortnite "Party Royale" Concert

The Monstercat-powered concert will join the worlds of Epic Games' Fortnite and Rocket League.

Hades_Slushii_Monstercat_SMITE
FEATURES

Monstercat Partners with Multiplayer Battle Arena Game SMITE for Special Edition Battle Pass

The partnership features music from artists and in-game characters Slushii, Sullivan King, Koven, and Noisestorm.

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Makes Monstercat Debut, In-Game Rocket League Track "Flip Reset" With WILL K

We bet you didn't have Kaskade making his Monstercat debut on your 2020 bingo card.