Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Rocket League's Season 5 Theme Song Is an Unreleased Track By Grimes
Publish date:

Rocket League's Season 5 Theme Song Is an Unreleased Track By Grimes

The game's developer, Psyonix, was able to include her long-awaited song "Player Of Games" before its official release.
Author:

Kim Metso/Wikimedia Commons

The game's developer, Psyonix, was able to include her long-awaited song "Player Of Games" before its official release.

Hot off the heels of her long-awaited collaboration with Chris Lake, "A Drug From God," comes the first look at a reworked version of one of Grimes' long-awaited, unreleased singles.

Snippets of the track, dubbed "Player Of Games," have been shared on social media for the past few months, leading to widespread anticipation from fans and gamers alike.

The song is still unreleased at the time of this article's publication, but you can hear some of it in the trailer for the newest season of the popular vehicular sports game Rocket League. Even though the trailer does include a good deal of game-related noise throughout, you can clearly hear a generous portion of Grimes' latest.

Recommended Articles

a1 (1) 2 (2)
INDUSTRY

How Club Restricted Promo Gets Your Electronic Tracks to the Right Audience

The company's mission is rooted in their belief that "a song not promoted is as good as a song not released."

35 minutes ago
tiesto
EVENTS

Tiësto Is Headlining the First-Ever EDM Show at Nickelodeon Universe

Instead of Rugrats backpacks and Spongebob plush toys, Nickelodeon's amusement park is selling tickets to a rave with an EDM legend.

1 hour ago
northern nights
EVENTS

Northern Nights, Electronic Music Festival With Legal Cannabis Consumption, to Return in 2022

The 2022 edition of Northern Nights will feature performances from TroyBoi, CloZee, SNBRN, and more.

2 hours ago

In a later trailer informing players that the update would release the next day, you can hear even more of Grimes, but this time she's joined by a high-speed dance beat, mimicking the intensity of the in-game matches. It's unclear what the full release will sound like, so these appetizers will have to hold us over until dinner is served.

Since the game's release, its developers, Psyonix, have embraced the world of electronic music. For example, there are countless songs included in Rocket League through their partnership with Monstercat, including music from Marshmello, Dion Timmer, Slushii, Said The Sky, SLANDER, Pegboard Nerds, and even a Rocket League-inspired EP from Kaskade. They even went as far as to dedicate the second season of the game to our favorite genre with tons of in-game items, an arena, and new sounds inspired by EDM. 

Rocket League's cosmic season five is now live on all platforms. At the time of writing, the official release date for Grimes' "Player Of Games" is not yet known, but Psyonix stated that it will be available sometime this month.

You can learn more about the next season of Rocket Leag and download it for yourself here.

FOLLOW GRIMES:

Facebook: facebook.com/actuallygrimes
Twitter: twitter.com/Grimezsz
Instagram: instagram.com/grimes
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gO9s6D

Related

Rocket League
Lifestyle

Rocket League Season 2 is a Tribute to Electronic Dance Music

The second Rocket Pass features new music, EQ paint jobs, bass wave trails, laser light show goal explosion effects, and much more.

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
FEATURES

Not for Noobs: Here are Kaskade's Top 5 Gaming Tracks

Ahead of the release of his Rocket League-themed "Reset EP," Kaskade shared his favorite songs to game to.

Rocket League
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Teases Rocket League Collaboration and Monstercat Debut

In a reply to the teaser video, Monstercat revealed that Kaskade has a new single titled "Flip Reset" coming soon.

Rocket League monstercat
NEWS

Rocket League Celebrates Monstercat's 10th Anniversary With In-Game Music From Marshmello, Noisestorm, More

The fan pack also includes tracks from Slushii and Pegboard Nerds, among others.

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
EVENTS

Kaskade is Getting His Own Fortnite "Party Royale" Concert

The Monstercat-powered concert will join the worlds of Epic Games' Fortnite and Rocket League.

athena smle
MUSIC RELEASES

Text Message Interview: SMLE and Athena on Their New Collab Bursting Onto Rocket League

Athena shared her surprise as to how well received her musical debut has been.

Grimes and Keanu Reeves' character from Cyberpunk 2077
NEWS

Grimes Leaks Info on Cyberpunk 2077 During Livestream

Grimes shared information on her character in Cyberpunk 2077 during a recent livestream.

Kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Delivers Rocket League-Inspired "Reset" EP: Listen

The record was written and released as playable in-game music for Rocket League's ongoing second season.