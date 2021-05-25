Rockstar Games and CircoLoco Launch Joint Record Label

Rockstar Games and CircoLoco Launch Joint Record Label

The Grand Theft Auto publisher is expanding its influence within underground dance music.
Author:
Publish date:

CircoLoco Records

The Grand Theft Auto publisher is expanding its influence within underground dance music.

Two dominant brands in their respective industries, CircoLoco and Rockstar Games, have joined forces to launch a powerhouse joint label venture, CircoLoco Records.

With great influence comes a roster of great talent, and this imprint is going from zero to 100 in a rush. TOKiMONSTASeth Troxler, Luciano, Moodymann, and many more have signed on to release new music as the label prepares to drop a series of EPs ultimately leading up to their star-studded debut compilation album.

The first offering, Monday Dreamin’ Blue EP drops on June 4th with a remix from Dixon of Deichkind’s “Autonom." The EP additionally features originals from Sama' Abdulhadi, Kerri Chandler, Rampa, and Troxler. 

Ahead of the release, Troxler's "Lumartes," an eclectic sonic journey in its own right, has already seen the light of day. The track features distorted vocals, wandering siren-like synths, and upbeat acid synth arpeggios adding to the mind-bending trippiness abound on this record. 

Rockstar Games, publishers of Grand Theft Auto, have increasingly incorporated club music influences into their record-breaking franchise. In December, Grand Theft Auto Online saw the release of The Music Locker as part of the game's DLC, which featured performances from Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax.

Related

DDXgVvcVYAAafw6
NEWS

Space Yacht Launches Label Division, Debut Single to Arrive This Week

One of dance music's iconic party brands is expanding operations as they continue to champion underground producers.

5620f8f9bd86ef775d8b747f
NEWS

Historic Nightclub Studio 54 Launches New Label

Studio 54 Music is launching its debut compilation "Night Magic Vol. 1."

Lizzy Wang
NEWS

Warner Music Launches Whet Records, a Pan-Asian Dance Music Label

Lizzie Wang broke the ice with her new single "Flexy," a collaboration with Norwegian artist Julie Bergan.

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Launches New Record Label, Releases Collaboration with Party Pupils and MAX

Oliver Heldens has launched a new label venture, OH2, as he turns his attention toward commercial dance music.

Avicii Invector
NEWS

Avicii Invector Game Launches on Multiple Platforms

The rhythm-based game launched today with proceeds supporting The Tim Bergling Foundation.

Factory 93 Records
NEWS

Insomniac Launches Underground Record Label, Factory 93 Records

Factory 93 Records will showcase cutting edge house and techno music from around the world.

Grand Theft Auto
NEWS

Coming Soon to Grand Theft Auto V: Virtual Club Residencies Featuring Dixon, Solomun, Tale of Us, and More

See sets from dance music’s finest inside the world of Grand Theft Auto!

cell
FEATURES

Scottish Musician Launches Record Label for Prison Inmates

Criminal Records came about through the founder's decade of experience administering music workshops at a Scotland prison.