Rockstar Games and CircoLoco Launch Joint Record Label

Two dominant brands in their respective industries, CircoLoco and Rockstar Games, have joined forces to launch a powerhouse joint label venture, CircoLoco Records.

With great influence comes a roster of great talent, and this imprint is going from zero to 100 in a rush. TOKiMONSTA, Seth Troxler, Luciano, Moodymann, and many more have signed on to release new music as the label prepares to drop a series of EPs ultimately leading up to their star-studded debut compilation album.

The first offering, Monday Dreamin’ Blue EP drops on June 4th with a remix from Dixon of Deichkind’s “Autonom." The EP additionally features originals from Sama' Abdulhadi, Kerri Chandler, Rampa, and Troxler.

Ahead of the release, Troxler's "Lumartes," an eclectic sonic journey in its own right, has already seen the light of day. The track features distorted vocals, wandering siren-like synths, and upbeat acid synth arpeggios adding to the mind-bending trippiness abound on this record.

Rockstar Games, publishers of Grand Theft Auto, have increasingly incorporated club music influences into their record-breaking franchise. In December, Grand Theft Auto Online saw the release of The Music Locker as part of the game's DLC, which featured performances from Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax.