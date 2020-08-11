NBA Star Turned International DJ Donates $100,000 to Beirut Relief Efforts in Wake of Deadly Explosion

Following a devastating explosion in Beirut that left at least 220 dead, Lebanese DJ Rony Seikaly has donated $100,000 to ongoing relief efforts in the region.

The explosion, which "virtually wiped out" Beirut's entire nightclub district, led to over 7,000 injuries, $10 to $15 billion in damage, and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless. According to reports, the blast was likely due to approximately 2,750 metric tons of explosive ammonium nitrate stored at a Beirut warehouse.

To augment relief efforts, Seikaly has partnered with the NGO SEAL, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by a group of Lebanese-Americans to take action against severe social and economic problems facing post-war Lebanon underserved communities. All funds raised by Seikaly will be directed to shelter, food, medical support, and rehabilitation in Beirut. You can donate via his GoFundMe page here.

Prior to his career in electronic dance music, Seikaly was a major basketball player. He was a superstar at Syracuse, emerging as one of the university's all-time leaders in rebounds, points. His #4 jersey was retired by the school before he was drafted by the Miami Heat with the ninth pick in the 1988 NBA Draft. Seikaly enjoyed a long and successful career in the NBA, winning the 1990 NBA Most Improved Player Award and later playing for the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and New Jersey Nets. He was also part of the US national basketball team in 1986, winning gold at the FIBA World Championship.

