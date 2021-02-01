Rose Romain Debuts Inspiring Industry Interview Series "Sober Stories"

The first episode of the series features an interview with Lauren Flax.
The certified recovery coach, Rose Romain has launched a new series focused on sobriety and mental health in the music industry. Dubbed, Sober Stories, the new show features one-on-one interviews with artists and industry professionals about their struggle and eventual victory over addiction. As shared in a press release, Romain's goal is to help defeat the stigma surrounding sobriety in an industry known for substance abuse. She also hopes to motivate those looking to make lifestyle changes by providing useful information and relatable stories.

The premiere of the new series features an in-depth interview with the Brooklyn DJ, Lauren Flax. Together, the duo recounts what led to Flax's recovery and celebrate the fourth anniversary of her sobriety. Through personal stories about her mental health during a time of substance abuse, those out there looking for help can find inspiration and advice in battling an addiction.

You can watch the debut episode of Rose Romain's Sober Stories featuring Lauren Flax below.

Learn more about Rose's coaching services and stay up to date with her current projects on her website.

