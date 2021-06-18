Rudimental Announce New Album "Ground Control": Check Out the Lead Single and Tracklist

The album will feature Skream, MJ Cole, and The Game, among others.

Iconic electronic music group Rudimental have announced a new two-side album called Ground Control, which will span a staggering 16 tracks.

The band also dropped the record's lead single "Straight From The Heart," a sun-kissed dance bop featuring Nørskov that references Doolally’s 1998 classic of the same name. "We grew up raving to this classic garage record by Doolally, who used to mentor Amir," Rudimental explained in a joint press statement, “and inspired by the original release on Locked On Records, we wanted to give it a modern twist."

The use of horns is a cornerstone of Rudimental's music, and brass is—well—at the heart of "Straight From The Heart." The group also employs a foot-tapping bassline and breezy house rhythm for a summertime hit.

You can find "Straight From The Heart" on streaming platforms here and listen to the track below.

Ground Control is Rudimental's fourth studio album and the first since 2019's Toast to Our Differences. The record, which is scheduled to drop on September 3rd Big Beat/Asylum Records, will include collaborative tracks with MJ Cole, Skream, and The Game, among others.

Pre-order Ground Control here and check out the full tracklist below.

Ground Control Side A

Come Over ft. Anne-Marie & Tion Wayne Jumper ft. Kareen Lomax Straight From The Heart ft. Nørskov Ghost ft. Hardy Caprio Rudimental x MJ Cole – Remember Their Names ft. Josh Barry Rudimental x James Vincent McMorrow – Be Somebody Be The One ft. MORGAN, Digga D & TIKE Handle My Own ft. Ella Henderson

Ground Control Side B

Rudimental x Skream – So Sorry Distance ft. Maverick Sabre & Kojey Radical Make Your Move ft. Nørskov & Keeya Keys Rudimental x The Game x D Double E x Backroad Gee – Instajets Krazy ft. Afronaut Zu Hostess ft. MORGAN C’est Fini ft. RV & Lowkey Rudimental x 2fox – Keep Your Head Up ft. Hamzaa & House Gospel Choir

