RÜFÜS DU SOL Quietly Announces They are Recording a New Album

The long-awaited follow up to "Solace" is on the way.
Author:
Publish date:

RÜFÜS DU SOL

With all of America currently on high alert due to the federal election, our friends from down under are shedding some much-needed positive news in our feed.

While promoting their "Headphone Selections" playlist, RÜFÜS DU SOL casually announced that they are in fact working on a new album. It will be their fourth album following 2018's Grammy Award-nominated Solace LP

Speculation surrounding the new album began to intensify this past summer when RÜFÜS DU SOL dropped their remix of Lastlings' "No Time," which they explained was just "one of many things" to come. 2020 also saw the beloved trio unveiling their jaw-dropping Live From Joshua Tree audiovisual experience as well as their monthly additions to the "Rose Ave Radio" mix catalog. 

While you wait for the highly-anticipated new album, take a listen to their "Headphone Selections" playlist, which they created as a way to share new artists and new music with their 3 million-plus listeners.

