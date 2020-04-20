RÜFÜS DU SOL Intentionally Cancel Postponed Shows to Ensure Fan Refunds

With COVID-19 causing so much uncertainty in the live music industry, many fans have had complaints about how various promoters are handling refunds for postponed or canceled events. While many festivals, shows, and conferences around the world are simply refunding all tickets purchased, some fans have voiced their concerns regarding difficulties getting their money back during a time when they need it most.

In order to nip this problem in the bud, RÜFÜS DU SOL decided to intentionally cancel—not postpone—their upcoming tour. When a show is simply "postponed," some ticketing organizations are able to hold off on providing refunds as the event will still happen at a later date. However, if a concert is officially "canceled," the funds must be given back to the purchaser as the event will no longer take place as promised.

On their Instagram page, the trio explained the reasoning behind their decision and ensured that refunding fans' money in a timely manner was of the utmost importance to them.

While news of cancelations is never fun, the Grammy-nominated group shared that they're using their time in isolation to work on new music. In February, they released a live album and film showcasing a unique outdoor performance, Live from Joshua Tree.

