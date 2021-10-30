Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
RÜFÜS DU SOL Perform Vulnerable Single "On My Knees" On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Publish date:

RÜFÜS DU SOL Perform Vulnerable Single "On My Knees" On Jimmy Kimmel Live

RÜFÜS DU SOL made the most of another high profile late night performance.
Author:

Eliot Lee Hazel

RÜFÜS DU SOL brought their latest studio album Surrender to the big time with a high-profile performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Australian house music outfit performed "On My Knees" off their recently released LP on a shadowy stage set. The brooding single features punchy horns and ethereal background vocals lingering hauntingly in the distance. 

Aesthetically the stage's scant lighting and moody red color palette accentuate the track's themes of vulnerability and emotional claustrophobia. 

The track is indicative of the broader themes of emotional turmoil RÜFÜS DU SOL strove to cover with Surrender. "We are—all of us—living in this transitional moment right now and we wanted to focus on the hope that the future holds for us all," singer Tyrone Lindqvist said of the project. 

The band's performance marks their second late night television outing in recent memory. The band also connected with James Cordon on The Late Late Show where a piece of their most recent Red Rocks Amphitheater performance was broadcast.

The band's fourth studio album has catapulted them into a series of festival headlining performances and stadium shows including top slots at III Points, Outside Lands and more.  

