RÜFÜS DU SOL Refute Breakup Rumors: "We're Just Getting Started"

Deep breaths, everyone. RÜFÜS DU SOL aren't going "Underwater" anytime soon.

Ever since the Aussie trio's October 9th concert at the Hollywood Bowl, rumors have been floating about in the Twittersphere regarding the band's purported breakup. We're happy to report that despite this week's sensationalistic news cycle, RÜFÜS DU SOL have subtly put the gossip to bed.

"Last night in LA was incredible," the group wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you guys. P.S we’re just getting started."

We can understand the confusion. "Tonight is very special because it marks the end of a chapter for us as a unit and I just feel really blessed that we get to share tonight with you guys," lead vocalist Tyrone Lindqvist revealed mid-show on Sunday.

But instead of referring to the group's musical career, several sources have now noted that Lindqvist meant the members of RÜFÜS DU SOL are simply no longer living together in Los Angeles. It appears Lindqvist himself recently moved to San Diego while bandmates Jon George and James Hunt are headed to Miami.

Check out a clip of the comments below.

And it's true—RÜFÜS DU SOL are just getting started. The group today announced they'd nabbed seven ARIA Award nods, becoming the most-nominated artist on the music organization's shortlists this year. Check out the full list of categories and contenders here.

