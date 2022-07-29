Skip to main content
RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce "Surrender" Remix Album Featuring Dom Dolla, Vintage Culture, More

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce "Surrender" Remix Album Featuring Dom Dolla, Vintage Culture, More

The trio also released Adriatique's hypnotic remix of "On My Knees."

The trio also released Adriatique's hypnotic remix of "On My Knees."

RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced the forthcoming release of Surrender Remixes, unveiling today the album's first track, a hypnotic rework of the fan-favorite "On My Knees."

They've enlisted a heavyweight assembly of world-class production talent, friends and peers from across the electronic spectrum of the underground to reimagine their landmark fourth studio album, Surrender. The project features cuts from Carlita, Solomun, Adana Twins, Cassian, Vintage Culture and Dom Dolla, among others. Tale of Us’ Anyma will notably step up to remix RÜFÜS DU SOL's single “Alive," which won the band their first Grammy last year.

The first drop from the 14-track record comes from Swiss production tandem and CircoLoco residents Adriatique. The duo have reworked “On My Knees,” one of the standout moments from the album, a brooding insight into RÜFÜS DU SOL’s darker sensibilities.

Adriatique’s remix is nearly twice as long as the original, reworking it into an intricate and meditative groove. Toying with honest emotions and aching lyricism, it demonstrates what makes the band so unique in the electronic music space.

Listen to Adriatique’s remix of “On My Knees” and check out the Surrender Remixes tracklist below. RÜFÜS DU SOL's full Surrender Remixes album is scheduled to release on August 12th via the trio's Rose Ave/Reprise imprint and Warner Records.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rufus du Sol
NEWS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce "Surrender" Remix Album Featuring Dom Dolla, Vintage Culture, More

The trio also released Adriatique's hypnotic remix of "On My Knees."

By Mikala Lugen22 seconds ago
Tiesto at The City Cancun for Pollen Presents Tiesto The Trip Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Calvin Harris, Beyoncé, Tiësto & More [7/29/22]

New major releases include tracks from Nostalgix, John Summit, Knock2 and more.

By Koji Aiken38 minutes ago
Collage Maker-29-Jul-2022-09.48-AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Breathe Carolina Drop Ferocious Electro Track, "Something"

Garrix played the record in his DJ sets at Tomorrowland's first two weekends of 2022.

By Jason Heffler42 minutes ago

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Surrender Remixes Tracklist

Disc 1

1. Next to Me - Vintage Culture Remix
2. Make It Happen - Dom Dolla Remix
3. See You Again - Carlita Remix
4. I Don’t Wanna Leave - Innellea Remix
5. Alive - Anyma Remix
6. On My Knees - Adriatique Remix
7. Wildfire - Colyn Remix
8. Surrender feat. Curtis Harding - Magdalena Remix
9. Devotion - Luke Alessi Remix
10. Always - Monkey Safari Remix

Disc 2

1. Next to Me - Adana Twins ‘A Night At Revolver’ Version
2. Alive - Solomun Remix
3. On My Knees - Cassian Remix
4. On My Knees - Oliver Schories Remix

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol
Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol
Twitter: twitter.com/rufusdusol
Spotify: spoti.fi/35b5FL4

Related

RÜFÜS DU SOL by Eliot Lee Hazel
NEWS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Release Date for Fourth Full-Length Album, "Surrender"

The superstar trio also dropped a new single from the album called "On My Knees," which drummer James Hunt called "one of the most banging tracks on the record."

rufus du sol
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Drop Stunning "Next to Me" Remixes: Listen

The've tapped Vintage Culture and Adana Twins for a pair of hypnotic house remixes.

rufus du sol
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Mature in Captivating Fourth Studio Album, "Surrender": Listen

Their hotly anticipated album has finally arrived by way of Rose Avenue Records and Reprise/Warner Records.

rufus du sol
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Follow Up First Single in Three Years With "Alive" Remix EP: Listen

The record features stunning remixes from Solomun and Anyma.

RÜFÜS DU SOL press image 2020
MUSIC RELEASES

Confirmed: A Fourth RÜFÜS DU SOL Album is on the Way in 2021

The trio have spent 2020 in the studio working on new music.

Rufus Du Sol Lastlings
MUSIC RELEASES

Lastlings Get the RÜFÜS DU SOL Remix Treatment on "No Time"

The Grammy Award-nominated Australian trio have delivered only their third official remix.

Rufus
NEWS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Quietly Announces They are Recording a New Album

The long-awaited follow up to "Solace" is on the way.

underwater rufus
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL ‘UNDERWATER’ SECOND SINGLE OFF FORTHCOMING ALBUM

‘SOLACE’ LP TO BE RELEASED FALL 2018 ON REPRISE RECORDS