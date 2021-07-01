New Study Finds Running to Songs by Avicii, A$AP Rocky, More Combats Mental Fatigue

Take your running to the next level with next level tunes.

It comes as no surprise that exercise raises endorphin levels, but a recent study has suggested that listening to specific music while running can help combat mental fatigue.

Arriving at a "runner's high" is ideal, but oftentimes exhaustion can inhibit a person from reaching that level before giving up. According to Science Daily, who analyzed the University of Edinburgh's study, "The performance of runners who listened to a self-selected playlist after completing a demanding thinking task was at the same level as when they were not mentally fatigued."

The study's researchers examined 18 fitness enthusiasts, who were split into two groups. Each group participated in a mix of interval running capacity and a 30-minute, computer-based cognitive test and they were tested with and without motivational music.

Songs that were included in the study were "Everyday" by A$AP Rocky, "Addicted To You" by Avicii, "Run This Town" by Jay-Z, "Power" by Kanye West, "No One Knows" by Queens of the Stone Age, and "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor.

The study proved what many of us who've ever tried to work out without headphones know: it's unequivocally better.

"Mental fatigue is a common occurrence for many of us, and can negatively impact many of our day-to-day activities, including exercise," said Dr. Shaun Phillips, the University of Edinburgh's Moray House School of Education and Sport. "Finding safe and effective ways to reduce this negative impact is therefore useful."

"The findings indicate that listening to self-selected motivational music may be a useful strategy to help active people improve their endurance running capacity and performance when mentally fatigued, Dr. Phillips continued. "This positive impact of self-selected music could help people to better maintain the quality and beneficial impact of their exercise sessions."

You can read the full study here.