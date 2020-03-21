Rusko Gets Animated while Previewing New Music

If you need a morale boost during these long days in quarantine, Rusko's famous dance moves while teasing new music may be just what you needed.

While much of the world is currently on lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, we're receiving increasing promises of forthcoming new music. Today, Rusko (real name Christopher Mercer) joined that effort in quite an animated fashion.

Mercer has already made it known he's sitting on a wealth of new music. The U.K. dubstep producer has not been shy about teasing his forthcoming work in the realms of dubstep, bass house, and drum and bass. Just this week, SubDocta released a mix featuring three Rusko IDs throughout the set.

In spite of the tense recent climate, it's good to see Rusko is staying loose in the studio. With any luck we'll hopefully be hearing more concrete news as to when fans can expect his next work sooner rather than later.

FOLLOW RUSKO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ruskoofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/ruskoofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/rusko

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/rusko