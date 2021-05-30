One of the most beloved and renowned figures in the bass community, Rusko, has ignited his avid fanbase with a new preview of an unreleased drum & bass track.

The teaser comes via Serum's minimix on his Souped Up Records label. Not long after posting, fans and artists alike took to the comment section to share their excitement for what's to come. Rusko went on to clip the segment of the mix that features his new song and share a preview on Twitter, teasing a tightly woven, wobbly bassline in a frenetic beat that elevates the heart rate.

Check out the tweet and listen to the track below.

Assuming he releases the track this year, it will not be Rusko's first drum & bass drop of 2021. Back in March he released a five-track collaborative drum & bass EP with Dutta called Reefers. Since then he's revealed the existence of many more tunes, so fans have a lot to look forward to in the summer and beyond.

At the time of writing, Rusko has not shared a title or release date for the unreleased drum & bass track in question.

FOLLOW RUSKO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ruskoofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/ruskoofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/rusko

Spotify: spoti.fi/2T2slI6