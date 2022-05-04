Skip to main content
Russian "Troll Factory" Targets Daft Punk, David Guetta, Tiësto's Social Media: Report

Russian "Troll Factory" Targets Daft Punk, David Guetta, Tiësto's Social Media: Report

The attacks are believed to be part of a disinformation operation launched by Russian internet trolls.

Don Fontijn

The attacks are believed to be part of a disinformation operation launched by Russian internet trolls.

Electronic music pioneers Daft PunkDavid Guetta and Tiësto's social media accounts have reportedly been targeted by a disinformation operation launched by internet trolls in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

According to The Guardian, the "troll factory" is allegedly linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Internet Research Agency. The organization had been suspected of interfering in the United States' 2016 election, according to the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The headquarters of IRA are believed to be in a rented space in Saint Petersburg's Arsenal Machine-building Factory, which manufactures military equipment and technology.

Daft Punk, Guetta and Tiësto were apparently just a few of many targeted in the attacks. The social media accounts of high-profile political figures such as Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany; and Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief were also attacked.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

vladimir putin
NEWS

Russian "Troll Factory" Targets Daft Punk, David Guetta, Tiësto's Social Media: Report

The attacks are believed to be part of a disinformation operation launched by Russian internet trolls.

By Lennon Cihakjust now
said the sky
EVENTS

Said The Sky to Debut New Live Show at Red Rocks In Summer 2022

The melodic bass superstar promised music from both of his albums, "Sentiment" and "Wide-Eyed."

By Nick Yopko42 minutes ago
Zeds Dead_Electric Zoo 2021_03
NEWS

Zeds Dead to Remix the NHL on ESPN Theme Song for 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Alongside the iconic Deadbeats duo, Joywave and Murda Beatz have also been commissioned to reimagine the iconic theme.

By Nick Yopko54 minutes ago

Sources say the purpose of the attacks, which were discovered via research by the British government, is to spread disinformation about Putin's contentious and devastating invasion of Ukraine on social media. The troll factory's operatives reportedly aligned with legitimate social media users who also disseminate pro-Kremlin narratives, a move that likely enabled them to elude the platforms' disinformation policies, per The Guardian.

The research, which the Foreign Office declined to identify due to safety concerns, also allegedly revealed that TikTok influencers were being compensated to escalate pro-Kremlin narratives. The troll factory is said to "recruit and hire salaried workers openly, justifying the work as 'patriotic activity' in support of the 'special military operation' in Ukraine."

"We cannot allow the Kremlin and its shady troll farms to invade our online spaces with their lies about Putin's illegal war," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. "The UK government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely with allies and media platforms to undermine Russian information operations."

Tags
terms:
Daft PunkTiëstoRussiaDavid GuettaRussian InvasionHacked

Related

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Daft Punk Return to Social Media, Spark Comeback Rumors On 1-Year Anniversary of Split

Daft Punk announced a one-time-only livestream of their 1997 "Daftendirektour" concert in Los Angeles, recorded without their iconic helmets.

Echostage
NEWS

DC's Echostage Returning This Summer With Zedd, David Guetta, Tiësto

"Echothon" kicks off next month with an all-star lineup.

police
NEWS

Thousands Attend Hoax April Fool's Rave in Brussels—With Daft Punk on Fake Lineup

Organizers boldly listed Calvin Harris, David Guetta, and a reunion of legendary French duo Daft Punk as performers.

Daft Punk
EVENTS

A "Multi-Sensory" Daft Punk Experience Is Coming to Los Angeles

The unique experience will feature a bespoke LED Pyramid stage and 360° projection-mapping.

david guetta olivia rodrigo
NEWS

Watch: David Guetta Shares Clip of Olivia Rodrigo Singing "Titanium" When She Was Only 10

Years before she got her "driver's license," Rodrigo belted out Guetta and Sia's generational dance anthem.

Vintage Culture
NEWS

Vintage Culture, David Guetta, Kryder Top 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" List for 2021

1001Tracklists also announced "The Future Of Dance" list, which features POC and women who are paving the way for dance music.

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

New Daft Punk Book Will Detail Their Three-Decade, Transformational Career in Music

"After Daft" is set for release in 2023 and is written by Gabriel Szatan.

Rick Astley
NEWS

Watch "Never Gonna Give You Up" Singer Rick Astley Cover David Guetta and Sia's "Titanium"

The iconic singer and Internet phenomenon paid homage to a timeless dance anthem.