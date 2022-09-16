Skip to main content
"Easily the Hardest Show We've Ever Pulled Off": Watch RY X's Mesmerizing Cercle Performance

Situated among the cavernous sand dunes and magical lagoons of Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, RY X delivered an awe-inspiring performance.

In the latest imaginative masterstroke from Cercle, fans can journey through the vast sand dunes of Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park.

Situated among the cavernous desert landscape of Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, renowned singer-songwriter RY X delivered an awe-inspiring performance. Accompanied by musicians Gene Evaro Jr., Tim Gardner and a string quartet, RY X and his ensemble's 90-minute performance is downright breathtaking.

Aiming to showcase the world’s culture and heritage through the lens of captivating electronic music performances, Cercle has immersed music lovers in some of the world's most magical locations. The company, which was honored in EDM.com's "Best of 2020: Industry Leaders" list, is revered for organizing once-in-a-lifetime shows featuring the likes of Disclosure, Ben Böhmer and Sébastien Léger, among others, who perform at stunning historical landmarks.

After several years of organizing visionary live sets around the world, Cercle said that RY X’s performance was the most difficult they've ever produced.






"Easily the hardest show we’ve ever pulled off," the company in a statement shared on social media. "It was a powerful journey: Unsuccessful scouting, backhanders, bad weather, strong winds, isolation, connection difficulties or camera malfunction were some of the countless challenges we faced in Lençóis Maranhenses National Park."

Watch the awe-inspiring performance below.

Follow Cercle:

Website: cercle.io
Facebook: facebook.com/cerclemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/CercleMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/cerclemusic
YouTube: youtube.com/c/Cercle

Follow RY X:

Facebook: facebook.com/RYXmusic/
Twitter: twitter.com/ryx
Instagram: instagram.com/ryx/
Spotify: spoti.fi/3LitPYS

