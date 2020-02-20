Dripping Paradise of Pepsi Presents S2O Songkran Music Festival

Coming up in April, S2O Factory just announced a massive party being unveiled for festivalgoers and dance music lovers as an all-star addition to Thailand's 2020 Songkran Music Festival. Known only as S2O, the event promises a wild and wet wonderland deep in the sultry sweet bliss of Bangkok.

For those who love to glisten on the dancefloor, this one is primed to unleash a wave of hydration for anyone with a thirst for good times. With S2O also in Taiwan and Japan as well, it is expected to be the first event of its kind in the region and a saving grace for anyone aiming to beat the heat on April 11th-13th, during the hottest season of the year.

Topping the bill are internationally famed heavyweights like Martin Garrix and Zedd. Also making waves will be Aussie future bass sorceress Alison Wonderland, Dutch trance dynamo Dash Berlin, and Netherlands-based future house figurehead Don Diablo - who was ranked 6th in the world last year by DJ Mag. Swedish twosome Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman are also packing progressive heat for the event, electro house will arrive special delivery courtesy of the Italian pair VINAI, and hot mixes will be provided courtesy of Firebeatz. Also from Dutch country, S2O will feature the venerable San Holo, The Him, and Lucas & Steve. The list goes on!

Said to sport 360-degree showers to beat the heat, Songkran Festival will be packing an entire arsenal of visual effects like face-melting lasers, premium fireworks displays and enough water to rock a banner reading "The World’s Wettest Music Festival.” Combine all those ingredients together and S2O's winning recipe cooks up part paradisiacal wonderland, part tidal wave of tuned up bliss, and a splash of magic.

Tickets are available here while supplies last.

