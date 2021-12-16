Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Said The Sky Announces Sophomore Album "Sentiment" and 2022 Tour
Said The Sky Announces Sophomore Album "Sentiment" and 2022 Tour

The 36-stop tour will see him perform new music to fans all throughout the spring of 2022.
EMP Media/Halfheart Media

Christmas came early for fans of Said The Sky.

Earlier in the week, the future bass star delighted the masses by announcing the follow-up to his 2018 debut album, Wide-Eyed. Dubbed Sentiment, the upcoming record was revealed across his social media pages via an image depicting the definition of the title with some artwork behind it.

This may reach tinfoil hat levels of speculation, but based on his previous teases, the background of the album announcement post is rather interesting. If you look closely at the books in the background, you can see what appears to be potential song titles, like "Holding My Own" and "Walk Me Home." It could be a subtle hint, but we're unable to confirm a tracklist at this time.

Said The Sky has not yet announced a release date for his Sentiment. In lieu of an album preview or teaser, just two days later he delivered another gift to his fans and unveiled a massive spring 2022 tour. Taking him across the United States for 36 dates, the "Sentiment" U.S. tour promises a "brand new experience" complete with new visuals and music.

Pre-sale tickets became available today, December 16th at 10AM local time. General tickets will release tomorrow at the same time.

