Said The Sky Previews New Collaboration With ILLENIUM, "Crazy Times": Watch

The single will appear on ILLENIUM's new album, due out in less than two months.

At one of the first major U.S. music festivals to make its return, artists didn't waste the opportunity to make a splash.

One artist in particular who captured the crowd's attention at Tampa's Sunset Music Festival was Said The Sky, who let loose an unreleased collaboration with ILLENIUM that rapidly began making the rounds on social media thereafter.

ILLENIUM eventually responded to a thread on Twitter, confirming the collaboration and announced the title, "Crazy Times." He also let fans know that the track will indeed be a part of his forthcoming album Fallen Embers, which has the promise of becoming one of dance music's biggest releases of the year.

News of this collaboration has been warmly welcomed by fans. ILLENIUM and Said The Sky have been frequent collaborators over the years, producing hits such as the fierce electro smash "Where'd U Go," and the melancholic "Sad Songs" alongside Annika Wells.

As the picture becomes clearer for fans of ILLENIUM, anticipation continues to build for the release of his upcoming fourth album, due out in full on July 15th.

