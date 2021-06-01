Said The Sky Previews New Collaboration With ILLENIUM, "Crazy Times": Watch

Said The Sky Previews New Collaboration With ILLENIUM, "Crazy Times": Watch

The single will appear on ILLENIUM's new album, due out in less than two months.
Author:
Publish date:

Aubre Chelin/Snapaholics Photography

The single will appear on ILLENIUM's new album, due out in less than two months.

At one of the first major U.S. music festivals to make its return, artists didn't waste the opportunity to make a splash.

One artist in particular who captured the crowd's attention at Tampa's Sunset Music Festival was Said The Sky, who let loose an unreleased collaboration with ILLENIUM that rapidly began making the rounds on social media thereafter. 

ILLENIUM eventually responded to a thread on Twitter, confirming the collaboration and announced the title, "Crazy Times." He also let fans know that the track will indeed be a part of his forthcoming album Fallen Embers, which has the promise of becoming one of dance music's biggest releases of the year.

News of this collaboration has been warmly welcomed by fans. ILLENIUM and Said The Sky have been frequent collaborators over the years, producing hits such as the fierce electro smash "Where'd U Go," and the melancholic "Sad Songs" alongside Annika Wells.

As the picture becomes clearer for fans of ILLENIUM, anticipation continues to build for the release of his upcoming fourth album, due out in full on July 15th.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

FOLLOW SAID THE SKY:

Facebook: facebook.com/saidthesky
Twitter: twitter.com/saidthesky
Instagram: instagram.com/saidthesky
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ilYVjc

Related

pjimage (23)
NEWS

Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky Tease Instrumental Collab

The two have started the writing process using their primary instruments of expertise.

Cristina-Soto-04
MUSIC RELEASES

Cristina Soto Releases Acoustic Remix of Illenium and Said The Sky Collab, "Painted White"

Her acoustic reimagination of "Painted White" comes five years after the song was originally released.

Said The Sky, Illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

SAID THE SKY PLAYED A CAPTIVATING COLLAB OFF ILLENIUM’S UPCOMING ALBUM LAST WEEKEND [WATCH]

All the feels.

Dab the Sky [Lost Lands #5] [EMP Media]
MUSIC RELEASES

Dabin and Said The Sky Drop Second Collab as Dab the Sky, "Hero"

The track, featuring Olivver the Kid, is the second released collaboration from Said the Sky and Dabin.

Adventure Club and Said The Sky
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club and Said The Sky Exercise Conviction on "Already Know"

Adventure Club and Said The Sky find themselves right in their element on "Already Know."

ILLENIUM Excision
NEWS

ILLENIUM Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Collaboration With Excision and HALIENE: Watch

The duo's third collaboration sounds like their biggest to date.

Illenium Coachella 2018
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Reveals Forthcoming Album Title and Release Date

Illenium's new album is due out sooner than we expected.

Dab the Sky [Lost Lands #5] [EMP Media]
MUSIC RELEASES

Dabin Teases Third Collab with Said The Sky

If real, the upcoming Dab The Sky collaboration would follow 2018’s “Superstar” and last year’s “Hero.”