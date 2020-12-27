In the Spirit of Giving, Said The Sky Sent His Fans Money to Buy Christmas Gifts

This Christmas, EDM's wholesome resident softboi Said The Sky took the spirit of giving to a new level, taking to Twitter and Venmo to give back to his fans in need with money for presents for their loved ones. Even more heartfelt were the messages fans shared with the artist about their intents for the money, with many using the extra funds to send special somethings to those who had lost jobs or loved ones to the pandemic.

Said The Sky's message also inspired other fans in the tweet's comments to send money to each other, spreading the holiday cheer far and wide. "I know this year sucked a whole lot but I'd love to help in anyway I can and encourage anybody else who is able to do the same," the artist wrote in his initial tweet.

Check out some of these touching stories below.

