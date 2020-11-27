San Holo Announces New Music After Short-Lived Hiatus

San Holo Announces New Music After Short-Lived Hiatus

He also announced "a bunch of fun things" are coming in December.
Author:
Publish date:

San Holo

Earlier in the month of November, San Holo announced that he would be taking a step back from social media in a short letter to fans. On his birthday, however, he returned to Twitter to let fans know that he has new music due out next week. 

His latest track, "bb u ok?," is due out on December 1st, 2020. In a follow-up tweet, the bitbird label head also stated that he's got plenty of things planned out for next month. He originally noted that his hiatus was taken to clear his mind and live more in the moment, and it now seems he was able to find some clarity, to the delight of his fans. 

This year has been huge for the Dutch producer, as he's kept fans happy with his usual outpouring of positivity on socials as well as numerous releases, which were typically stunning. After ending 2019 with a massive remix package for his debut album1 LP, he released his sincere single with Broods, "Honest," before delivering his excellent 7-track stay vibrant EP in April.

Check out San Holo's announcement below.

